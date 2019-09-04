Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Declined; Landscape Capital Management Increased Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 278.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 94,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 1.24 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 7,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 55,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 37,487 shares to 37,048 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,440 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co stated it has 9,337 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 106,293 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 818,882 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 7,210 shares. Green Street Invsts Limited Co reported 1.27% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Aew Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.38% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Century has 0.06% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 3.70 million shares. Yorktown Research has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,108 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 63,894 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 3.88 million are owned by Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Westwood Holding Group Incorporated owns 37,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.20M are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com.