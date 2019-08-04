Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake; BURU ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (BRNGF) Shorts Raised By 188.89%

BURU ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) had an increase of 188.89% in short interest. BRNGF’s SI was 13,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 188.89% from 4,500 shares previously. With 7,700 avg volume, 2 days are for BURU ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:BRNGF)’s short sellers to cover BRNGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 101.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 17,064 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)'s stock rose 4.75%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 33,878 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 16,814 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil resources in Western Australia. The company has market cap of $78.39 million. It operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration divisions. It has a 4.13 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, March 29. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $63 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.18M shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 268 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,331 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has 40,000 shares. Sit Inv Associates Incorporated holds 0.09% or 53,265 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,668 shares. 23,963 are held by Raymond James Ser. Assetmark owns 355,339 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 408,065 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 59,971 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 33,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charter Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 184,174 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. had bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022 on Friday, July 26.