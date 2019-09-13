Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $657,260; Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Wmt (WMT) Position by $526,130; Stock Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 196.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 65,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 99,107 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 33,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 34.29M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Motor Credit $Bmark 5Y Fxd/FRN; +150a/L Equiv; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 09/05/2018 – Ford Is Said to Eye Halt to F-Series Output After Supplier Fire; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks; 09/05/2018 – Trading News: Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wmt (WMT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 4,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 147,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32 million, down from 152,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 4.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 12,373 shares to 129,815 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,515 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spsb (SCPB) by 13,273 shares to 147,571 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tho (NYSE:THO) by 20,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Schz (SCHZ).