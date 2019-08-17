Pinnacle Associates LTD Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Sta Wealth Management Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.61 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 7,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 55,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares to 26,406 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 47,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,097 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 1.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 8,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration owns 7,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 13.91M shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,674 shares. Axa invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Augustine Asset holds 83,611 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Finance Mgmt invested in 2,303 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ci Invests reported 0.22% stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 128,565 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 60,247 shares or 6.12% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny owns 9,621 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadence Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 130,536 shares.