Pinnacle Associates LTD Increases Holding in News New (NWS); Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined While Barclays Plc Has Lifted Holding by $28.33 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 236.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 160,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,726 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 67,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 491,079 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 7186.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 388,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 907,840 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.01% or 6,454 shares. Prudential invested in 100,712 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 280 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). 27 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 777,366 shares. Salem Counselors reported 0% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.03% or 326,682 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 61,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 252,139 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Franklin Inc, California-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. 4.15 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 198,000 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,486 shares to 77,290 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,676 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.56 million activity.

