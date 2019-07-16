Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.67 Million; Valuation Declined; Citizens Comm Bcp (CZWI) Stock Value Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased by $440,308 Its Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 89,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, up from 135,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (CZWI) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 40,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,388 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 378,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Citizens Comm Bcp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 5,369 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 10,750 shares to 471,393 shares, valued at $40.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 70,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,223 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Central Asset & Management (Hk) Ltd has 11.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Federated Pa accumulated 928,911 shares. Northern holds 12.37M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability owns 10,616 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 198,310 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 733,553 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 145,757 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 13,000 shares. Tekne Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5.72% or 534,136 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). At State Bank holds 45,757 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1.39M shares stake. Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 7,505 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold CZWI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.08 million shares or 3.78% less from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdings Lc holds 115,578 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 9,453 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 2,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 48 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 466,012 shares. 271,230 are owned by Cutler Capital Mngmt Llc. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,784 shares. Banc Funds Comm Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Northern Tru reported 10,088 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 919,794 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.