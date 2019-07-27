Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake By $312,845; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering The Marcus (MCS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 4,813 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 230,010 shares with $14.95 million value, up from 225,197 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. See The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) latest ratings:

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 23.2 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 235,995 shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $87 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform”. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 23,540 shares to 884,150 valued at $59.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 3,486 shares and now owns 77,290 shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

