Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $5.77 Million; Starboard Value LP Has Lifted Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $16.25 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 874,397 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 194,344 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 16,219 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 183 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 65,385 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 718,000 shares. Valinor Lp accumulated 2.67 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33,519 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 5,818 shares stake. 12,244 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 13,674 shares. 143,321 were reported by Hl Fincl Service.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,210 shares to 33,035 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,676 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,324 are owned by Snow Capital Mngmt L P. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 25,389 shares. Principal Financial Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 193,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 39,153 shares. Bogle Inv Lp De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 18,091 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,245 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 59,207 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 10,680 shares. Riverhead Capital invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Drw Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 31,324 are held by Alyeska Inv Grp L P. Globeflex Cap LP reported 18,646 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% or 12,415 shares in its portfolio.

