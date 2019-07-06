Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Stake in Netease (NTES) by $482,000

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $261.5. About 351,118 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 401,963 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 27.47 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,531 shares to 236,515 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 85,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

