Pinnacle Associates LTD Holds Stake in General Dynamics (GD); Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 727,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.54 million, down from 764,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 2.68M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,120 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 47,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $187.61. About 1.05 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 4,231 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 1,074 shares. 3,889 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Renaissance Inv Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 48,828 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,343 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 5,214 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 950 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 56,188 were accumulated by Richard C Young &. Madison reported 515,621 shares stake. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 127,908 shares. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 3,259 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 25.04 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 2,401 shares to 78,548 shares, valued at $48.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15,144 shares to 696,540 shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

