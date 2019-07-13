Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Timken Co (TKR) Has Lowered by $322,070; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 7,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,228 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 63,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 586,252 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 60,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.99M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 38.45 million shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY PURCHASES EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 25/04/2018 – NewsChannel 5: #BREAKING: One shot on Ford Street near APSU campus. Suspect last seen driving older model red Ford Taurus; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Ford Expedition Takes the Crown in Cars.com’s First Full-Size SUV Challenge

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 9,780 shares to 241,892 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,158 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upstart to Aristocrat of Automotive Sector in Just 72 Yrs – Live Trading News” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ford Shares Make Big Move Higher After Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Itâ€™s Time to Buy Ford and GM Stock (but Not Tesla?) – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did General Motors’ China Profit Fall in the Second Quarter? – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) â€˜Teasesâ€™ at Goodwood Festival of Speed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 117,088 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Miller Howard invested in 0.1% or 400,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. 800 were reported by St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 532,043 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Serv has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,322 shares. Moreover, Burke Herbert Financial Bank Co has 0.18% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Court Place Limited Company reported 31,716 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Community Retail Bank Of Raymore owns 1.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 351,000 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 628,539 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co reported 2,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 1.92 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,515 shares to 30,320 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 17,515 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 5,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Systematic Finance LP owns 101,305 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.05% or 66,867 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0% or 8,955 shares in its portfolio. 631,437 were reported by Prudential. 7,131 were reported by Glenmede Na. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 20,631 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 46,301 shares. 262 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 31.53% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $113.04M for 8.28 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Timken Acquires The Diamond Chain Company, Expanding Its Leadership in Engineered Industrial Chain – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timken Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 9th Time – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.