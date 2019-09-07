Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 267,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 269,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 71,986 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 67,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 11,435 shares to 443,052 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 14,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 27,487 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 74,141 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Ser has invested 1.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hightower Advsr Llc reported 170,104 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Llc has 67,751 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,439 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.18% or 309,426 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 33.75M shares. 27,922 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. Private Mngmt Gp invested 1.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Altavista Wealth Management owns 34,525 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 82,226 shares. 7,567 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 19,968 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Group Executive Appointment NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 7,550 are held by Ameritas Investment Partners. Inv Services Of America invested 2.95% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 24,778 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,915 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 5,512 shares. 1,000 were reported by Allen Investment Management Ltd Co. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com owns 318,209 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl reported 0.05% stake. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 456 shares. Hikari Tsushin has invested 1.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First United Savings Bank holds 2,195 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amer Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% or 52,848 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37 million for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.