Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake By $693,676; Dollar General (DG) Covered By 14 Bulls

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 16,132 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 195,185 shares with $8.55M value, up from 179,053 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 1.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS BAUSCH & LOMB/INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT AND NEW PRODUCT DRIVERS SHOULD HELP CO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is a Standout and Priced Accordingly — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Upstart Rockefeller Nabs Another Morgan Stanley Veteran — Barrons.com

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $125 lowest target. $157.19’s average target is 1.32% above currents $155.14 stock price. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of DG in report on Tuesday, April 30 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15400 target in Friday, August 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $141.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $39.88 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 24.94 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 315,318 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 103,928 shares. Eaton Vance has 26,480 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 3.71% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 234,171 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.11% or 46,204 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 39 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meeder Asset reported 18,386 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 423,191 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 0.04% or 28,497 shares. Sei holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 150,088 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated accumulated 529,428 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 198,238 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc stated it has 215,000 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Llc owns 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 875,437 shares. Advsrs Asset owns 58,514 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.55 million shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loomis Sayles Communication LP has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 29,687 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 113,858 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 18.11M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability has 97,747 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 67,436 shares. Counselors Inc owns 6,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3.68M shares. 434,820 are held by Dsc Advsr Lp.