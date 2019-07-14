Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Borgwarner (BWA) Holding By $2.92 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 10.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 2,214 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 22,947 shares with $4.12M value, up from 20,733 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $102.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 11.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 76,727 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 720,481 shares with $27.67M value, up from 643,754 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $8.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $148 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 35,959 shares to 1.42 million valued at $36.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 33,965 shares and now owns 547,633 shares. Qorvo Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Georgia-based Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Finemark Bancshares And Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.11 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 202,163 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com reported 192 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,208 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 22,399 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 203 shares stake. Moreover, Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BWA in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 86,910 shares stake. 375,759 were reported by Prudential Inc. Black Creek Investment Mngmt holds 7.75% or 5.91M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 14,545 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 7,543 shares. Pnc Group holds 175,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 661,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management accumulated 94,143 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc accumulated 510,473 shares. Old Savings Bank In stated it has 7,319 shares. North Star Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 21,000 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 933,493 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3.15 million shares.