Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Position; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Marathon Oil (MRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 13.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 32,130 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 205,514 shares with $8.75 million value, down from 237,644 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE

Among 9 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.11’s average target is 61.53% above currents $12.45 stock price. Marathon Oil had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1600 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. Societe Generale maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Argus Research maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Monday, February 25. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $22 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 13. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 213,855 shares to 1.32M valued at $36.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 2,446 shares and now owns 19,280 shares. Energizer Hldgs Inc New was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49's average target is 8.05% above currents $45.35 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, April 12 with "Hold" rating. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 16,706 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 28,401 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.15% or 804,094 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 297,050 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Synovus Finance stated it has 8,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Com Tx accumulated 153,835 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prns has invested 0.9% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bessemer Grp accumulated 11,087 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 141,937 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 25,773 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 25,665 are held by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Whittier reported 59,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

