Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $2.37 Million; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 20,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 766,243 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.83M, down from 786,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 1.31M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $167.32. About 378,752 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94 million for 11.33 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp accumulated 4.06% or 365,417 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd reported 27,050 shares. 735 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 27,219 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 436,598 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 21,018 were reported by Bokf Na. Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 10,809 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Sarl has invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Bank Of Omaha owns 41,995 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 375,811 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 381,290 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 32,556 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 35,236 shares to 309,709 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 110.08 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has 1,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 152,977 shares. Jag Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Group One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 5,602 shares. Bell Commercial Bank has 5,939 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Telemus Lc reported 19,518 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,143 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs owns 4,575 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.25% or 581,293 shares in its portfolio. 75 are owned by Hudock Ltd Company. 410,094 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. New York-based Capital Management Inc has invested 2.15% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs has 10,538 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio.

