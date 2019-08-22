Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 553,020 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 113,222 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 128,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 142,579 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,152 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co owns 3,486 shares. First American Bankshares invested in 119,019 shares. Ckw holds 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 400 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 366,529 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.26% or 27,454 shares. Rbo Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155,928 shares. 21,281 are held by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com. Hartline Invest Corporation owns 28,068 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 97,374 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.16% stake. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) reported 1.02 million shares. Exchange owns 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 52,293 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 10,434 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Investment And Retirement Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

