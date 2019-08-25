Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed By $564,984 Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake; Beck Capital Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 34.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 1,095 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 4,231 shares with $7.53M value, up from 3,136 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $865.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 2.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,694 shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 552,290 shares with $19.96 million value, down from 567,984 last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 489,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD `OPEN TO’ ENHANCE LIQUIDITY OF INSTRUMENTS TO MOZAMBIQUE; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – LAZARD’S RAINE SAYS HEALTH NEEDS NEW PRICING MODELS COME TO MKT; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2,958 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.45 million shares or 2.38% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 105,423 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Com owns 15,600 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 17,040 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 12,254 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Lc, Washington-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 51,300 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Sg Americas Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Jfs Wealth Ltd Co holds 351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 11,875 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 364,648 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 36,211 shares to 57,441 valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 7,532 shares and now owns 63,074 shares. Highpoint Res Corp was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.