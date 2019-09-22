Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Ambarella (AMBA) Position by $2.63 Million as Shares Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $90.37 Million as Stock Price Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 894,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.47M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 59,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 690,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.49M, down from 750,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 2.35M shares traded or 274.02% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 624,455 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $619.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) reported 71,241 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 2,500 shares. First Republic Incorporated holds 0% or 7,378 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gradient Limited invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Davy Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,435 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.01% or 3,650 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 345,000 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc reported 160 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 7,957 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,943 shares. Gotham Asset Management invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,579 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 615,876 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 31,338 shares. Gru Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 11,027 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 1.16% or 327,908 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 150,858 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 203,430 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.08% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 235,513 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 66,637 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,952 shares. Baillie Gifford And Comm has 0.02% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 913 shares to 14,541 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.