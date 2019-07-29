Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Bbr Partners Raised Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $300,762 as Share Value Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman Partners Asset Management Ab holds 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,009 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or reported 15,639 shares. Burney reported 194,034 shares. Adirondack Research And Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8,985 shares. Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,845 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 47,000 shares. Clough Capital Partners Lp invested in 0.66% or 177,700 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca owns 28,513 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Trustco Financial Bank N Y has 1.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cumberland Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,250 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.38% or 263,661 shares. Richard C Young And Com Ltd has invested 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,011 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,963 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 698,820 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).