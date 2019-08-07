Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Its Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $346,332; Spindletop Capital Cut Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by $1.61 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 83,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.07. About 296,815 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 71,986 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 67,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37,750 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,085 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings.

