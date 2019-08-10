Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding By $5.17 Million; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. Craig Hallum maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) latest ratings:

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 28,550 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)'s stock declined 8.13%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 59,837 shares with $10.86M value, up from 31,287 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $43.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.32 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 9,920 shares to 288,012 valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 31,845 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

