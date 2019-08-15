Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Covered By 0 Bulls

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 6,508 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 251,725 shares with $13.00 million value, up from 245,217 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 1.72 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4200 highest and $29 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is -0.62% below currents $35.72 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. See Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 30,500 shares. Axa holds 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 265,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,191 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 111,353 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 58,410 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 279,579 are held by American International Inc. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 15 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Inc has invested 0.1% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Strategy Asset Managers Llc invested 1.57% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 10,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 17,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 142,343 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) CEO Joe Sullivan on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Eversource Energy stake by 6,317 shares to 62,012 valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 5,705 shares and now owns 195,407 shares. Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 3.35% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 467,500 shares. Cap Mgmt Va stated it has 161,220 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 8,242 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Srb stated it has 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.44M shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 5,607 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 1.83M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1.93% or 20,750 shares. 15,004 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A accumulated 0% or 720 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 810 shares. Madison Investment owns 101,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 29,561 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.79% above currents $56.95 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. 5.37 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.