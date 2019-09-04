Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered By $753,500 Its Cae (CAE) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty has $26 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 19.57% above currents $20.49 stock price. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. See Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Upgrade

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 34,250 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)’s stock rose 16.16%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 1.43 million shares with $31.63M value, down from 1.46M last quarter. Cae Inc now has $6.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 268,590 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.66M for 33.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 7,335 shares to 105,607 valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) stake by 698,820 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 339,890 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 1.81M shares. Winslow Mgmt Lc accumulated 88,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Account Ltd Com holds 3.7% or 184,750 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,522 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.6% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 11.30M shares. 10,003 were reported by Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 28,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,127 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.06% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 79,692 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 117,858 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 2.51M shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0.01% stake. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 153,655 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 405,581 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Levin Cap Strategies L P invested 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Principal Finance Grp Incorporated has 390,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 37,870 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 179,444 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 34,197 shares stake. 4,742 were accumulated by Ls Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 65,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by BATKIN ALAN R, worth $47,893 on Wednesday, June 19.