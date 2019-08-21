Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lifted News New (NWS) Position; Facebook (A) (FB) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 236.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 160,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 227,726 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 67,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 269,831 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (FB) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 55,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, down from 63,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary E (VCR) by 2,223 shares to 34,573 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta accumulated 33,948 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn has 630,014 shares for 7.67% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.81% or 28,064 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 14,617 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Llc New York reported 8,193 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Presidio Ltd Co has invested 6.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 0.25% or 84,237 shares. 1.06 million were reported by Factory Mutual Insurance Company. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 2,962 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,533 shares. Cryder Cap Partners Llp owns 16.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 659,414 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 5.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.01% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 16,902 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 468,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 17,659 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.39% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 1.33M shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.06% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) or 227,726 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) or 76,395 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,300 shares. 734,798 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 23,647 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 73,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 108,601 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 11,063 shares to 192,667 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,031 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

