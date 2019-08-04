Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lifted Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined; As Visteon Com New (VC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (VC) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 8,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 599,393 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,252 shares to 84,676 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,490 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 10,562 shares. 77,552 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. West Oak Capital Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Swiss Bancshares accumulated 688,816 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 14,007 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 49 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.98% or 19,235 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 823,226 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 4,043 shares. 4,351 were reported by Sfmg Lc. Natixis, France-based fund reported 262,189 shares. Commerce State Bank has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.92% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 0% or 12,701 shares. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 0% or 3,926 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 11,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 642,583 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 7,600 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 419,200 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ct holds 2.07 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 10,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,577 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 52,700 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,953 shares to 29,913 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 10,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,035 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).