Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $1.43 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 12,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 232,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.71 million, down from 245,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 2.40M shares traded or 59.18% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 42,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 196,254 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, up from 153,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 383,891 shares. First Savings Bank Of Newtown accumulated 11,347 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,805 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bar Harbor holds 0.23% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. 3,635 are owned by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4.89M shares. Horan Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,965 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Communications owns 12,739 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares & has invested 0.25% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,073 shares. Hills Bankshares And has 4,389 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested in 0.04% or 6,476 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,242 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Yum Brands adds two executives to c-suite – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,609 shares to 24,462 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $287.86 million for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “World Champion Swimmer Chase Kalisz Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Atlanta – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,057 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 242,586 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 98,266 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 59,690 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. West Oak Lc invested in 2,220 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 16,559 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc owns 1.71 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 4,891 shares. Brick Kyle Associates has 3.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 1,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability owns 0.78% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,037 shares. Addenda Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 84,043 are held by Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 62,682 shares to 651,085 shares, valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,442 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).