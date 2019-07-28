Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Its News New (NWS) Stake by $1.92 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 236.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 160,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,726 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 67,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 359,934 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.05% stake. Wisconsin-based Johnson Inc has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Elm Advsrs Lc reported 13,381 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,376 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 136,650 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 68,241 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Tru Co has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Archford Strategies Limited Company has 42,932 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.31% or 192,579 shares. Security Natl has 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 54,293 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.24M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 328,364 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.14M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,742 shares to 33,589 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 27,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,962 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).