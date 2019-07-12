Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $320,479; Share Price Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Stake in Service International (SCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,657 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 21,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 605,006 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities Incorporated accumulated 4,700 shares. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 11,529 shares. Nicholas Ltd Partnership accumulated 70,485 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Symons Management has 175,496 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 246,540 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Lc reported 4,997 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). John G Ullman And reported 0.18% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,252 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 22,766 shares to 735,785 shares, valued at $44.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,507 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 7,313 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 76,796 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 90,092 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 688 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 731,256 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 22,736 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc has 240,775 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Utd Finance Advisers Llc accumulated 5,477 shares. Argent Tru holds 111,187 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 19,676 shares. 134,020 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Veritable LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).