Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $5.77 Million; Stock Price Declined; Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Maintained by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 16,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 59,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 42,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 549,805 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 380,404 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 42,022 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 490,823 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.25% or 663,191 shares. 2,510 are owned by Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 1.42M shares. 6,843 are owned by Nuwave Management Limited. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co reported 6,845 shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.11% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 72,022 shares. 303,228 are owned by Polar Llp. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Markston Lc owns 2,565 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 787,502 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 89,671 shares to 975,500 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,955 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

