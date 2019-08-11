Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Decreased Ppl (PPL) Position; Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 10,256 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 100,085 shares with $3.18M value, down from 110,341 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Wedbush maintained Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. See Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays 115.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 116.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.11% or 13,074 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,729 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 32,157 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 35,431 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 832 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 19,500 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 37,746 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 396,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 53,325 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,796 shares. Art Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Among 4 analysts covering PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, May 17 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Coastline Trust Com invested in 0.04% or 7,460 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 499,450 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Epoch Investment holds 0.75% or 5.42 million shares. Affinity Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% or 226,425 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 988,497 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 90,612 shares. Cullinan Associate invested in 21,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lifeplan Gp holds 0.01% or 680 shares. Adage Gp Llc reported 902,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Peoples Fin Services Corp invested in 76,919 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,492 shares to 43,869 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Smart Global Hldgs Inc stake by 67,230 shares and now owns 154,955 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.