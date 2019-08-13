Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Sg Americas Securities Increased Its Holding in Shutterfly Com (SFLY) by $1.83 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 71,747 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37 million, down from 74,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $332.9. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc Com (SFLY) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 100,811 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 55,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 464,707 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 130,598 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 3,013 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York. Grp accumulated 25,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 7,735 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Hhr Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.88% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 9,717 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 8,823 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 21,962 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 0.41% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 764,135 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 12,635 shares to 5,848 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcmoran Inc (Put) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

