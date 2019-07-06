Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position By $1.52 Million; NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS (NUVR) Shorts Decreased By 3.33%

NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:NUVR) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. NUVR’s SI was 2,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 3,000 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 1 days are for NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:NUVR)’s short sellers to cover NUVR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 100 shares traded. Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 47.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 84,552 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 94,756 shares with $1.72 million value, down from 179,308 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $45.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.23 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 12,110 shares to 26,318 valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 28,273 shares and now owns 240,421 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $21 target.

