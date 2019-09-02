Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 142,188 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, down from 146,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 321,571 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 559,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 236,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.26 million, down from 795,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT) by 39,800 shares to 57,600 shares, valued at $17.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Put) (NYSE:ABC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bryn Mawr accumulated 2,678 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,616 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Utd Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 170,957 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,350 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated holds 12,407 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Accredited owns 2,397 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 491,000 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Texas Yale Capital owns 14,256 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. City invested in 385 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Bb Biotech Ag holds 696,976 shares. Adage Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 30,224 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,760 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,949 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,670 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 213,137 are owned by Ww. Art Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Sphera Funds Limited invested 1.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Parametric Portfolio has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.83% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 180,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 7,342 shares.