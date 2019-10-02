Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $822,747 Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 52.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,689 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,946 shares with $734,000 value, down from 12,635 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $94.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 1.84M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 16,132 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 195,185 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 179,053 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $66.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 5.54M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.64 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 1.27M shares. Bb&T holds 110,870 shares. Blb&B Lc holds 17,896 shares. Synovus reported 28,886 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northeast Consultants has 2,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.46% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 31,296 shares. 7,484 were reported by Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc. Btim Corp stated it has 556,377 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi owns 151,266 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.67M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Management stated it has 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clenar Muke Llc has 3.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.17% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 21.05% above currents $113.45 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Delta, American Express to 'relaunch' SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle" on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com's news article titled: "Why Are American Express' Revenues 4x Discover's Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 300 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 1.49M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.22% stake. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 36 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 1.28M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund reported 26,662 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.12% or 18,571 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Company reported 13,350 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,108 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 1.94% or 249,949 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 7,899 shares.