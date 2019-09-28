Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Has 1.08 Sentiment

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 26 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 24 decreased and sold their holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 8.95 million shares, down from 9.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 183,331 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 443,110 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 0.54% invested in the company for 45,200 shares. The New York-based Delta Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,219 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 84,584 shares traded. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

