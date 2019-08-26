Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Immunogen (IMGN) Stake by $1.40 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Cut by $423,675 as Stock Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.97. About 946,263 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 698,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 908,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 734,060 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD Il Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin® and Carboplatin in Ovarian Cancer; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN COMPLETES INTERIM ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 26/04/2018 – Immunogen: FORWARD I Trial Has Completed Full Enrolloment; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in ImmunoGen

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 34,145 shares to 4,354 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here’s Why Small-Cap Biotech ImmunoGen Shares Are Tumbling – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMGN, FSLR, APC – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares to 60,257 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

