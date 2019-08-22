Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted By $2.36 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Cohen & Steers Raised Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Holding By $2.96 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 39.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 60,586 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 215,645 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 155,059 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 750,568 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 25,933 shares as Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 3.40M shares with $389.07M value, up from 3.38M last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties now has $12.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 25,074 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 5.76% above currents $46.9 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18.23M are held by Bancorp Of America De. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pennsylvania Trust holds 8,532 shares. Everence reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Norinchukin Bank The owns 182,905 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 owns 24,500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 380,562 shares. Paloma Management Communications accumulated 0.24% or 243,969 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 21,763 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 0.45% or 39,890 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested 0.6% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.11% or 7,210 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Arris International Plc stake by 28,539 shares to 928,669 valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 27,190 shares and now owns 261,962 shares. Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 8,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 20,111 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 1,075 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 62,510 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers. 384,982 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bluecrest Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Mirae Asset Global Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 11,461 shares. 117,315 are held by Strs Ohio. Geode Llc has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 38,167 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 173,477 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.12% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 197,987 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). L And S Advsrs Inc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased The American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) stake by 70,862 shares to 29,789 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tortoise Energy Infrastructu (NYSE:TYG) stake by 37,201 shares and now owns 53,605 shares. Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.