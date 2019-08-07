Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stake By $316,850; Horizon Investment Services Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 87.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investment Services Llc acquired 27,063 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Horizon Investment Services Llc holds 58,149 shares with $3.09 million value, up from 31,086 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 4.88M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 74.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 31,685 shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock 0.00%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 10,676 shares with $115,000 value, down from 42,361 last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv invested in 0.1% or 483,653 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management reported 600 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 44,935 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc Inc has 0.2% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,034 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 3.23% or 850,570 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 87,485 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership invested in 172 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 0.37% or 1.53 million shares. 119,048 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 173,434 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,865 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamond And The Offshore Space Seem Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Companies: 2 New Contracts, Stock Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan receives new exchange rate proposal from Ensco – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco’s New Proposal For Rowan Is Still Not Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 198,933 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. Adirondack Research And Mgmt accumulated 170,140 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd accumulated 567,597 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 183,588 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). King Street Capital Management Lp owns 1.51% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 2.90 million shares. Citigroup invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,825 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 325,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 432,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rowan Companies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.