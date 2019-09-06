Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Its Trimble (TRMB) Position by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 31,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.83 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 678,131 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 12.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15 million, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $274.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09M for 24.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,214 shares to 22,947 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 29,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 23.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.