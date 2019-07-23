Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Its Discovery (DISCA) Position; Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $3.64 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $36.49M value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $463.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 16.94M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $199 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE, WMT, MCD, DISCA, CVS, KO, BA, BC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DISCA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. UBS has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $504.05M for 7.64 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

