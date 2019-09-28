Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake By $356,860; WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WIPKF) Shorts Down By 80.6%

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 12,745 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 186,929 shares with $5.33 million value, down from 199,674 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $9.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 4.37M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns

WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had a decrease of 80.6% in short interest. WIPKF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.6% from 13,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s short sellers to cover WIPKF’s short positions. It closed at $34.64 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 31.96% above currents $24.25 stock price. Devon Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 10,760 shares to 55,785 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 10,946 shares and now owns 18,802 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Company reported 44,865 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc accumulated 72,715 shares. Smithfield Trust Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 810 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 8,313 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 63,274 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Oslo Asset As reported 1.34M shares stake. Adams Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 19,111 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Prudential Finance reported 0.03% stake. Enterprise has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 60,396 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 106,779 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.