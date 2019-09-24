Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased By $1.13 Million Its Aerovironment (AVAV) Holding; Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Shorts Increased By 1.56%

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 20,191 shares as Aerovironment Inc (AVAV)’s stock declined 19.68%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 289,518 shares with $16.44 million value, down from 309,709 last quarter. Aerovironment Inc now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 33,542 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO Nawabi purged those who “would not ‘play ball’ by participating in a cover-up” and forced out most of $AVAV’s compliance leadership, according to the suit. Whistleblower says he was threatened and fired; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 17/05/2018 – AVAV: AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV); 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. XERS’s SI was 1.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 1.65 million shares previously. With 192,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s short sellers to cover XERS’s short positions. The SI to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 7.45%. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 30,807 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has declined 35.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two September Healthcare Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Receives US FDA Approval for GVOKE, the First Ready-to-use Stable Liquid Glucagon for Severe Hypoglycemia – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xeris: Preparing For The Gvoke PDUFA – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Debt Facts That May Surprise You – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. The company has market cap of $260.70 million. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes.

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is AeroVironment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “It’s Time To Buy This Out-Of-Favor Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AeroVironment Stock Popped 11% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.