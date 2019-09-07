Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Walmart (WMT) Position by $1.48 Million; Tarbox Group Lowered Position in Realty Income (O) as Share Price Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 71,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 87,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0.42% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 84,489 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Proshare Advisors Ltd has 104,233 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 576,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 132 shares. Qs Investors reported 0.02% stake. Bokf Na owns 11,634 shares. 317 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.19% or 65,560 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Securities Lc has 48,822 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 698,820 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 60,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

