Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Position by $443,482; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $746,328

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,313 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 33,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17M shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 34,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 365,844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 399,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 237,543 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 32.73 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,308 shares to 61,299 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,946 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 15,702 shares to 292,536 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 18,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.