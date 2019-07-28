Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Holding; Last Week Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysts

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 33,620 shares as Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 798,492 shares with $16.77 million value, down from 832,112 last quarter. Scripps E W Co Ohio now has $1.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 186,914 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,099 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 441,712 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 96,464 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 13,494 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1.82 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 1,610 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 3,793 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 137,815 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 34,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,268 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 50,353 shares. 18,539 are owned by Stifel Corporation.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity. $161,683 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were bought by Peirce Mary. Lawlor Brian G. also sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517. SCRIPPS CHARLES E had bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 45,846 shares to 117,574 valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,083 shares and now owns 98,917 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering EW Scripps (NYSE:SSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EW Scripps had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Noble Financial.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Scripps stock tanks after earnings report – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scripps reaches deal to sell the last of its radio stations – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps to transfer stock listing to Nasdaq – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisor Prns Limited Co holds 0.08% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura reported 130,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank Tru invested in 0.01% or 199 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 844,067 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New England Rech Management accumulated 10,225 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 165 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.01% or 3,650 shares. 43,018 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Pnc Services Gru Inc reported 36,533 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 4.01 million shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.53 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.