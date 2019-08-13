Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Cae (CAE) Stake as Market Value Rose; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Makaira Partners Has Cut Stake by $3.04 Million as Stock Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 116,831 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 286,011 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “/REPEAT — Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2020 first quarter financial results and conference call/ – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Aviation Safety Stock Is Up Nearly 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CAE, Inc. (CAE) CEO Marc Parent on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CAE Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell 33% Of Your Portfolio – A Step-By-Step Method – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $52.80M for 33.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 119,294 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 187,624 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 92,015 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 370,382 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 300 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Us Bank De reported 10,770 shares. 10,003 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 359,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 202,462 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 194,618 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 47 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 1.23% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 1.18M shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Llc reported 48,429 shares stake. Fdx Advsr reported 6,506 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Company accumulated 2,418 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 29,304 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 181,020 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 0.34% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 28 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 13,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 12,638 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 107,736 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 0.12% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 165,911 shares. Ci Investments Inc invested in 25,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock.