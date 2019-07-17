Pinnacle Associates LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 22,449 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 12,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,025 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 32,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 2.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873. 10,000 shares valued at $1.56 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,779 was sold by Roos John Victor. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million on Wednesday, January 23.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10,032 shares to 8,317 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,113 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 4,313 shares. Iowa Natl Bank has 42,285 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 39,428 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,754 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.23% or 87,425 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 11,155 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.65% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 78,712 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 63,836 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 197,542 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,524 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Of Vermont invested in 30,531 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Company has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

