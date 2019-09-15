Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $530,040; Stock Value Declined; Lyon Street Capital Cut Position in 8X8 New (EGHT) as Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58 million, up from 11,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.01M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 35,366 shares to 41,192 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,904 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shopify Will Acquire 6 River Systems For $450 million – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen reported 4,404 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.4% or 139,131 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 5,455 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Ltd Llc reported 18,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 19,564 shares or 6.39% of their US portfolio. Capital Investors invested in 2.47% or 4.11 million shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Cayman Islands-based Tb Alternative Assets has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 784 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Strategic Financial Services has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field Main Commercial Bank reported 1,621 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.37% or 476 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland LP holds 3,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srs Invest Lc invested in 1.11 million shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 450 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ls Advisors Limited Co reported 5,765 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De reported 258 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 294 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 1.28M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Geode Ltd Company reported 1.17 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 125,130 shares. J Goldman & LP stated it has 0.74% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 285 shares.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spending outlook for 8×8 worries analysts; shares -3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comms firm 8×8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comms firm 8×8 -9.3% with B. Riley skeptical into earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,171 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 20,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.