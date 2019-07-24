Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $465,920; J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Churchill Downs (Call) (CHDN) Position

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (CHDN) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 8,500 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 6,500 shares with $587,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc (Call) now has $4.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 261,540 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 38.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 9,123 shares with $737,000 value, down from 14,947 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 4.02 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 1.15M shares to 1.20 million valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 52,636 shares and now owns 73,198 shares. Ishares Tr (IEF) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.23 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf America reported 37,334 shares stake. 900,639 were reported by Zacks Mngmt. Aspen Management has invested 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hwg Holdings LP accumulated 1,158 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bragg Advisors owns 94,984 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.3% stake. Ashford Cap Management holds 0.4% or 34,001 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 12,863 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bowen Hanes And Inc has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conning Inc holds 178,002 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. New England Inv Retirement Grp Inc Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 586 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 227,200 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 166,637 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 278,726 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Management LP invested 0.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Serv Grp reported 165,768 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 115,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 54,107 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 10,683 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 113,699 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 2,591 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 2.51 million shares to 3.99 million valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd (Call) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.